Trip.com joins GSTC’s Market Access Programme

SINGAPORE, 18 November 2024: Trip.com, an online travel service provider, has introduced a new feature highlighting sustainable hotels and accommodations certified by a GSTC-Accredited Certification Body.

This initiative aims to make it easier for travellers to identify and book sustainable hotels and accommodations, promoting responsible tourism choices. Only hotels and other accommodation facilities with a GSTC-accredited certification will be eligible for inclusion in this feature.

Businesses certified by a GSTC-accredited certification body that meets all the GSTC criteria (or GSTC-recognised standards) have the highest level of assurance and credibility available. With an accredited certification, customers and buyers are assured that the business was certified in a credibly verified procedure in a transparent, impartial, and competent manner.

By showcasing properties with accredited certifications, Trip.com responds to the growing demand for sustainable travel options and provides an added incentive for hotels to pursue sustainability certifications. The partnership between Trip.com and GSTC emphasises the growing importance of sustainability practices within the travel industry, empowering travellers to identify and choose sustainable accommodations easily.

By joining the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Trip.com Group commits to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The partnership with GSTC builds on Trip.com Group’s broader commitment to sustainability, including lower-emission travel solutions across transportation modes—cars, trains, and flights—and other initiatives to promote more sustainable travel.

The Trip.com platform will display “Certified Sustainable” labels for hotels certified by GSTC-accredited certification Bodies, allowing travellers to search, view, and choose sustainable options easily.

GSTC Market Access Programme

The Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Market Access Programme is designed to help certified tourism businesses, such as hotels and accommodations, gain increased visibility and access to markets that value sustainability. Through this program, GSTC facilitates connections between certified entities and key players in the travel and tourism industry, such as Trip.com, Booking.com, Traveloka, and AMEX GBT, among others. This initiative ensures that certified hotels/accommodations are valued by partners who prioritise responsible travel, enhancing their competitive edge.

Trip.com at the GSTC2024 Global Conference Singapore

Trip.com Group Vice President Edison Chen participated in the GSTC2024 Global Conference’s session “Driving Profitable Sustainability: Business Opportunities in ASEAN’s Sustainable Tourism” as part of the tourism conference held in Sentosa, Singapore, from 13 to 16 November.