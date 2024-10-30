Princess Cruises returns to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 31 October 2024: Princess Cruises returns to its seasonal homeport in Singapore from December 2025 to February 2026, offering 10 to 21-day cruises on Diamond Princess.

Cruises will feature 10 destinations in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, starting with Diamond Princess sailing a 12-day repositioning cruise from Yokohama on 25 November 2025. The ship will visit Toba, Osaka, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Ho Chi Minh City before arriving in Singapore on 6 December to kick off its Singapore season.

Singapore season highlights

Christmas & New Year – 14-day Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and featuring Sihanoukville (Cambodia): 23 December, 2025 to 6 January, 2026

Christmas will be celebrated at sea on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with festivities and festive food onboard. The ship will arrive on Boxing Day in Nha Trang, Vietnam, and then go to Ho Chi Minh City the next day. Guests can visit the UNESCO World Heritage site of Angkor Wat when the ship docks at Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on 29 December.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will also be celebrated at sea before sailing to Phuket, Langkawi, Penang and Kuala Lumpur and arriving in Singapore on 6 January.

Southeast Asia Grand Adventures: Double Chinese New Year cruises to usher in the Year of the Earth Snake

These two itineraries can be combined for an unforgettable 21-day Southeast Asia Grand Adventure roundtrip from Singapore.

10-day Vietnam with Halong Bay sailing roundtrip from Singapore on 20 January and visiting Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, including two days at Halong Bay/Hanoi and then to Danang before sailing to Singapore. Chinese New Year falls on 29 January, and it will be celebrated onboard at sea.

11-day Malaysia & Thailand from Singapore on 30 January with stops in Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Phuket, Penang, Samui Island and Bangkok. Late Night Ashore in Laem Chabang (for Bangkok & Pattaya) before arriving in Singapore on 10 February. Chinese New Year is celebrated for 14 days, so the festivities continue onboard.

Malaysia, Thailand & Vietnam

16-day Scenic Cruising – 7 to 23 December 2025: For those who love to spend more days at sea, this cruise includes seven days at sea in between visiting Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang, Phuket, Nha Trang, with two days in Halong Bay, before sailing for Danang and Ho Chi Minh City.

14 days Malaysia, Thailand & Vietnam – 6 to 20 January 2026: Visits seven ports, comprising Phuket, Langkawi, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bangkok.

Valentine’s Day 14-day Repositioning Cruise from Singapore to Japan

Diamond Princess will reposition to Japan on 10 February when she sets sail from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Hong Kong, Taipei, Osaka, Shimizu (for Mt Fuji) and arrives in Yokohama on 24 February. Valentine’s Day on 14 February will be celebrated at sea in Vietnam.

Diamond Princess to sail its longest season in Japan in 2026

The 2,670-guest Diamond Princess, built in Japan, returns to Japan to offer a longer season in 2026, from February through November 2026. The 2026 season will offer 50 departures ranging in length from seven to 28 days on 35 itineraries, visiting 38 destinations in three countries.

The season offers opportunities to view the famed Spring Flowers, experience the epic Fall Foliage, and enjoy five top festivals, including the Aomori Nebuta Festival and the Kumano Fireworks Festival.