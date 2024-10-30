SINGAPORE, 31 October 2024: Pandaw Cruises has announced the appointment of Antoni Strachan as customer services manager based in the Pandaw headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Vietnam.

Photo credit: Pandaw.

This week, an agent and partner update noted that Strachan heads up the river cruise line’s reservations team after a smooth handover from former reservations team leader James Talbot, who no longer works with Pandaw.

Pandaw’s 2024/2025 peak season for exploring the iconic rivers of Southeast Asia and India gets underway, and bookings for itineraries are filling up fast from November 2024 through to April 2025.

For more information on the cruises, head to the website https://www.pandaw.com/.