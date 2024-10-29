MSC schedule Alaska sailings

SINGAPORE, 30 October 2024: MSC Cruises will launch Alaska itineraries for the first time, with seven-night sailings available May-September 2026.

The cruise line’s MSC Poesia will depart Seattle weekly and call at destinations in Alaska and Canada. Starting this week, itineraries will be available for booking from the ship’s home port.

PRNewsFoto/MSC Cruises USA. MSC Poesia.

Guests sailing to Alaska will be able to enjoy the region’s unrivalled beauty, breathtaking scenery, magnificent wildlife and rich Alaska Native cultural heritage while visiting a wide variety of the region’s most picturesque destinations including Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm, and Juneau (Alaska), along with Victoria (British Columbia, Canada).

MSC Poesia is a mid-sized ship designed to explore the narrow channels of the Inside Passage and stunning glaciers up close.

Cruise highlights

Icy Strait Point, Alaska: Alaska’s first Indigenous-owned cruise destination is set amid more than 23,000 acres of private beach and temperate rainforest about a mile from Alaska’s largest Tlingit village, Hoonah.

Juneau, Alaska: The state capital is only accessible by air or sea, which makes a cruise the perfect way to experience Juneau’s snow-capped mountains, historic landmarks and breathtaking views.

Ketchikan, Alaska: The best fishing town in Alaska offers prime opportunities for catching or eating wild salmon and spotting the abundant population of bald eagles attracted by the fish.

Tracy Arm, Alaska: The journey along Tracy Arm is as amazing as the destination, with every hairpin turn along the way to the Sawyer Glaciers revealing something new. Entering the narrow fjord, guests will marvel at cliffs rising 3,000 feet along either side of the narrow and winding passage.

Victoria, British Columbia: The calm waters of the Salish Sea and the towering rainforests of Vancouver Island surround a city known for its British heritage, colourful gardens, and magnificent architecture such as striking architectural marvels like the famed Parliament Buildings and the Empress Hotel.