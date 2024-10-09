ITE 2025 taps the GBA travel market

HONG KONG, 10 October 2024: Hong Kong’s outbound travel rebound is both strong and fast — residents in 2023 spent USD22.7 billion on outbound travel and made 72.2 million departures, respectively 84% and 77% return to pre-pandemic level says the organiser of the ITE Hong Kong travel show.

The ITE Hong Kong 2024 wrap-up survey noted that during the first eight months of 2024, Hong Kong residents made 67.6 million departures, up 58.4% over 2023! With pre-pandemic annual spending of USD26 billion on outbound travel, Hong Kong often ranked among Asia’s top four markets.

ITE Hong Kong 2024 held over 80 travel seminars on two public days of the show, covering five continents and attracting over 8,500 attendees.

ITE 2024 drew 515 exhibitors during the two show trade days and attracted 7000 buyers and trade visitors. Over 70% of the trade visitors came from the Greater Bay Area, which includes Hong Kong SAR, Macau, and China’s top cities such as Shenzhen and Guangzhou. In 2023, the GBA had a combined GDP of USD1.97 trillion and a population of 86 million.

ITE’s two public days tagged on the end of the trade-only days attracted 63,000 travel consumers, mainly FITs. The ITE survey found that in the first half of 2024, nearly 45% booked outbound holidays three times or more, and that trend continued during the second half of 2024. Other survey findings showed travel bookings at the ITE 2024 were well-educated, with 51% having a university education and 60% saying they intended to increase their travel spending.

ITE Hong Kong 2025 will co-locate with the 39th ITE (Leisure) and 20th ITE MICE from 12 to 15 June in five halls at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. The format offers two days for the trade and another two days for travel consumers. It is a proven platform for reaching trade visitors from China’s Greater Bay Area (The Bay) and Hong Kong’s premium FIT travellers.

Organised by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd ITE is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China. Hong Kong Tourism Board is one of its core supporters.

The exhibition has set the rent for raw booth space once more at the same price as in 2019 to boost tourism recovery.

(SOURCE TKS Exhibition Services Ltd).