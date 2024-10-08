Taiwan: Waves of Wonder in Canada

SINGAPORE, 9 October 2024: The Taiwan Tourism Administration has opened its Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver.

It marks a significant step in promoting Taiwan’s tourism charm to the Canadian market. The official ceremony was attended by Deputy Director General Trust Lin of the Tourism Administration, Angel Liu, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vancouver, Sylvia S.H. Lee, Director of the San Francisco Taiwan Tourism Office, Tseng Chih-Ying, CEO of Lotus Travel Tech Group, Jeff Chang, Marketing Director, The Americas, China Airlines, and Cotrina Yeh, General Manager, Vancouver Branch Office, EVA Air.

The office will serve as a hub to provide real-time travel information and foster partnerships in Western Canada to boost visitors to Taiwan.

“The 2024-2025 period is critical for revitalising Taiwan’s tourism industry post-pandemic,” said Taiwan Tourism Administration Deputy Director General Lin. “The Vancouver office is the first in the Americas under our global strategy to establish ten Taiwan Tourism Information Centers (TTICs), following recent openings in Mumbai, India, Jakarta, Indonesia, and Paris, France. This office is positioned to drive Taiwan’s tourism growth in North America.”

The Vancouver office will offer bilingual support in Chinese and English, ensuring accessible and customised travel resources for Canadian visitors. The office will also provide comprehensive consultations, promotional materials, and multimedia resources about Taiwan and play a vital role in enhancing cooperation between Taiwanese and Canadian travel agencies.

Canada is currently the second-largest source of travellers to Taiwan from the Americas. Taiwan Tourism Administration has set a goal of 200,000 visitors from Canada annually. In 2023, Canadian visitors returned to 70% of pre-pandemic levels. With a strong tourist-to-population ratio, Canada holds immense potential for tourism development. The Administration is committed to raising awareness of Taiwan’s diverse attractions and encouraging more travel to the island.

The Tourism Administration has launched a series of SkyTrain advertising campaigns to celebrate the opening as part of its “Taiwan Waves of Wonder” branding. In collaboration with EVA Air and China Airlines, the campaign showcases Taiwan’s stunning landscapes on Vancouver’s SkyTrain cars.

Vancouver residents are encouraged to capture campaign images, which will make them eligible to win prizes, including round-trip airline tickets to Taiwan.

In addition to the launch, various promotions are now available to international visitors. These include a Taiwan “Lucky Draw,” offering NTD5,000 in spending money, a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on High-Speed Rail tickets for stations south of Taichung, and discounted “Taiwan Pass” tickets that combine High-Speed Rail, MRT, and Taiwan Tourist Shuttle services. The Administration also offers half-day transit tours, ensuring visitors can experience Taiwan during a stopover.

About Taiwan Tourism Administration

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (ROC.) responsible for developing and executing domestic and international tourism policy. The San Francisco Office of TTA manages the Western Canada market, while the New York branch manages the Eastern Canada market. The new marketing slogan introduced in 2024 is “Waves of Wonder.”

(SOURCE: Taiwan Tourism Administration).