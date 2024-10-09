Tourism: A lifesaver for Oceania’s economy

PERTH, Australia, 10 October 2024: A new report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reveals that Oceania’s Travel & Tourism sector could inject an additional USD112 billion into the region’s economy by 2034, bringing the total contribution to a record-breaking USD336 billion.

According to the report, in collaboration with VFS Global and launched Wednesday at WTTC’s 24th Global Summit in Perth (Boorloo), Western Australia, this boost could also support an extra 1.1 million jobs, raising the employment in the region supported by Travel & Tourism to 3.5 million by 2034.

The report “Unlocking Opportunities for Travel & Tourism Growth in Oceania” outlines the transformative potential of the region’s sector if strategic investments are made.

According to the global tourism body, Oceania, a region which includes Australasia, Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia, could become a global leader in sustainable travel, while significantly boosting its economy.

However, unlocking this economic and social boost requires targeted action in several key areas.

These include:

Investing in sustainable infrastructure to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change and enhancing connectivity across the region;

Enhancing air connectivity;

Streamlining visa processes;

Promoting eco-friendly tourism practices that protect Indigenous communities.

For this growth to be realised, the report also advocates for a comprehensive policy package to include expanding airports across the region and developing renewable energy sources for tourism infrastructure.

Streamlining visa facilitation is also critical to unlocking this potential growth and would allow for a more seamless travel experience between Pacific islands.

VFS Global, a visa solutions company, is positioned to support these efforts by enabling more efficient visa processes, which could drive increased multi-country travel across the region.

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said: “Oceania has an unparalleled opportunity to grow its Travel & Tourism sector in a way that not only drives economic growth but sets the standard for sustainability.

“By investing in climate-resilient infrastructure and supporting Indigenous communities, the region could become a global leader in eco-conscious, inclusive tourism.”

VFS Global Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer Zubin Karkaria added: “We are delighted and honoured to collaborate with WTTC on this comprehensive report that highlights the immense potential of the travel and tourism industry in Oceania.

“As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global works with 69 governments worldwide and has a presence in over 150 countries. Since establishing our presence in the Oceania region in 2008, we are now the trusted partner of 26 governments, serving 15 cities across eight countries in the region.

The report highlights the need for eco-friendly infrastructure, including renewable energy solutions for resorts and climate-adaptive projects. This will not only reduce the sector’s environmental footprint but also attract the growing market of environmentally conscious travellers.

Indigenous-led tourism is also critical in this transition. It provides authentic cultural experiences while ensuring local communities benefit directly from tourism revenue.

A Look at 2024

By the end of this year, Travel and tourism in Oceania are forecast to grow by 16.5% above pre-pandemic levels to reach US$224 billion, and employment supported by the sector is expected to exceed pre-pandemic figures by 4.8%, employing 2.3 million people.

However, international visitor spending is projected to remain 4% below 2019, with a full recovery not expected until 2025.

To read the report in full, please visit WTTC Research Hub