SriLankan and flydubai ink interline deal

SINGAPORE, 12 September 2024: SriLankan Airlines and flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced an interline agreement effective 9 September 2024 that delivers more travel opportunities between Sri Lanka, the UAE, and beyond on selected routes of the two carriers’ networks.

This interline agreement will enable passengers travelling with SriLankan Airlines to seamlessly connect via Dubai’s aviation hub to more than 30 destinations that flydubai operates to in Africa, Central Asia, Central and Southeast Europe, and the Middle East. These include unique holiday destinations such as Bucharest, Istanbul, Krakow, Mombasa, Naples, Sofia, Tashkent, and Zanzibar.

In addition, the interline will offer flydubai passengers access to 16 destinations on SriLankan’s robust network spanning Southern and East Asia, the Middle East, and Australia, including Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo.

“We are excited to partner with flydubai to provide our passengers seamless connections and greater convenience. This partnership reinforces our strategy to broaden our network and global reach, presenting customers with more travel choices and flexibility. We look forward to collaborating with flydubai and welcoming their passengers aboard our flights to experience an authentic SriLankan journey,” said Richard Nuttall, Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines.

Commenting on the interline agreement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We’re excited about our new interline agreement with SriLankan Airlines that will further strengthen trade and tourism relations between the UAE and Sri Lanka. Since the start of operations in Sri Lanka in 2010, we have seen consistent demand for travel between our two countries over the years. Dubai remains an important thriving aviation hub, and these interline agreements will open up new horizons for our passengers, giving them more options to explore the world with ease.”

The new agreement will offer passengers the convenience of single-ticket itineraries, through-checked baggage and coordinated flight schedules for travellers.

Interline flights under the agreement between SriLankan Airlines and flydubai are now available for booking through the respective airline websites as well as through travel agents and online travel agencies.