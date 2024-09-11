Ethiopian flies to Port Sudan

SINGAPORE, 12 September 2024: Ethiopian Airlines will launch daily flights to Port Sudan from its home base in Addis Ababa starting 15 October 2024.

This strategic expansion further strengthens the airline’s commitment to enhancing connectivity across the African continent and beyond, fostering regional socio-economic growth and facilitating trade and tourism.

The new route will provide seamless travel options for passengers between Ethiopia and Sudan and connect travellers across the Ethiopian Airlines network to this significant Red Sea port city.

Flight schedule

Flight ET350 departs from Addis Ababa at 1100 and arrives in Port Sudan at 1215.

Flight ET351 departs Port Sudan at 1415 and arrives in Addis Ababa at 1730.

The airline will deploy Boeing 737 Max aircraft on the route.

“We are pleased to connect our Sudanese brothers and sisters from Port Sudan to Addis Ababa and the rest of the world using our extensive global network,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew. “By introducing daily flights to Port Sudan, we are bridging cultures and economies. This expansion is a testament to our unwavering dedication to serve our continent and its people, driving progress and prosperity through the skies.”

With the inclusion of Port Sudan, Ethiopian Airlines expands its network to 66 destinations in Africa. This new route will improve connectivity for business and leisure travellers.

Port Sudan, a city strategically situated along the Red Sea, is an important centre for commerce and economics in the region.