TA Network builds footprint in Vietnam

SINGAPORE, 29 August 2024: Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) partners with Citadines Pearl Hoi An (CPH), marking a significant step in the digital transformation of Vietnam’s hotel industry.

The collaboration aims to transition from traditional booking methods to a streamlined digital system, reflecting a broader industry shift towards technology adoption.

The partnership will enable direct B2B bookings, allowing hotels to bypass third-party booking platforms and retain a larger revenue share. TA Network says this not only enhances profitability but also improves pricing control and inventory management and strengthens relationships with B2B partners.

CPH Director of Sales Ho Son Tung noted that TA Network’s digital solutions would offer a more efficient booking experience, attracting a wider range of corporate and travel agency clients. The platform serves as an operational management tool and a bridge to B2B and B2C clients, enhancing service delivery and fostering repeat business.

The partnership also automates inventory control, reducing errors in manual data entry, improving room availability customer service, and reducing overbooking issues.

TA Network Regional Director of Partnerships & Growth, Thomas Wong, highlighted the success of their solutions in other regions and expressed optimism about expanding into the Vietnamese market. He noted that this partnership will pave the way for future innovations, helping clients maintain a competitive edge in the evolving travel industry.

About Citadines Pearl Hoi An

Located on the An Bang coast, Citadines Pearl Hoi An resort blends classical architecture with a modern lodging system, including hotel rooms, apartments, and villas.

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network provides FIT/group inbound and outbound turnkey solutions and add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers and hotels. High-end platforms include integrated booking systems for flights, hotels, activities and transfers, plus dynamic packages and digital payment solutions.

www.tripaffiliates.com