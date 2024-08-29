AirAsia bumps up China-bound flights

SEPANG, Malaysia, 30 August 2024: AirAsia is building momentum in China with two new routes — Penang-Shenzhen and Kota Kinabalu-Shantou — due to start in late October and early November.

With the addition of these two new routes, AirAsia will operate 33 routes to and from China, further solidifying its position as the largest foreign low-cost carrier in the region.

AirAsia Malaysia (AK) will operate four weekly flights from Penang to Shenzhen starting 28 October 2024. Flights from Kota Kinabalu to Shantou will commence on 16 November 2024 with three weekly flights.

To celebrate the latest route launches, AirAsia offers promotional fares for flights between Penang and Shenzhen from MYR329 all-in* one way as well as flights from Kota Kinabalu to Shantou with fares starting from MYR299 all-in* one way.

From now until 8 September 2024, promotional fares can be booked on the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly Airasia Superapp) and airasia.com. The fare deals allow you to fly from Penang to Shenzhen between 28 October 2024 and 29 March 2025 and from Kota Kinabalu to Shantou between 16 November 2024 and 29 March 2025.

Until the end of 2025, all Malaysians are eligible for visa-free entry to China for tourist visits of up to 15 days.

Located in Guangdong province, Shenzhen and Shantou are known for their impressive skyscrapers. Tourists visiting the observatory deck, Free Sky, on the 116th floor of the Ping An International Finance Centre can enjoy spectacular views of the Shenzhen and Hong Kong skylines. Alternatively, they can visit Nan’ao Island in Shantou for a breathtaking and leisurely escape during a busy schedule.

Flight Schedule between Penang (PEN) and Shenzhen (SZX) – starting 28 October 2024:

Flight Schedule between Kota Kinabalu (BKI) and Shantou (SWA) – starting 16 November 2024: