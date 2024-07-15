Direct train ride Bangkok-Vientiane starts Friday

BANGKOK, 16 July 2024: A test run for the new cross-border rail service linking Bangkok to Vientiane was successfully conducted on Saturday, 13 July, Thailand’s National News Bureau (NNT) reported on Sunday. This will pave the way for the official launch of passenger services this Friday.

Advance bookings opened on 10 July. The inaugural train ride will depart from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station in Bangkok this Friday at 2125. The train will reach the Vientian terminal station at 0905 on the following morning.

Ready for international travellers. Photo credit Jason Rolan.

Travellers have a range of ticket options for the overnight journey, with prices varying by cabin class: THB281 for a third-class fan seat; THB 574 for a second-class air-conditioned seat; THB784 for a second-class upper bunk with air conditioning; and THB874 for a second-class lower bunk with air conditioning. Passengers can book their seats up to 180 days in advance at any railway station in Thailand.

Jason Rolan, a travel expert based in Laos and admin of the Facebook group Tourism Professionals Laos, previewed Vientiane’s new Khamsavath Railway Station, the new terminal station on the Bangkok-Vientiane line.

He notes that there are “signs for Lao immigration and visa on arrival, but I’m not sure if they will be available for the first commercial train service,” which will arrive early in the morning of 20 July.

“There’s a ticket window selling rides on the Laos-China Railway,” but to transfer between Vientiane Khamsavath Station and the Lao-China Railway station, you must take a bus or taxi. There is no rail track between the two stations.

“Contrary to initial speculation, there is no Thai immigration in Khamsavath station, so all passengers must disembark at the Thai Lao Friendship Bridge Nong Khai for arrival procedures.”

In a separate post, he confirms that a new bus service operates between Khamsavath station and downtown Vientiane, meeting the train from Bangkok at 0930-0940. The fare for adults is LAK20,000.

Khamsavath Railway Station is located in Nonvai Village, Xaysetha district, Vientiane. It’s the second Vientiane railway station on the Thailand-Laos Northeastern Line, located 7.5 km (4.7 mi) from the former terminus, Thanaleng station. Starting on 19 July, the line will provide a direct train service connecting the two capitals via Nong Khai and the Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge, spanning the Mekong River and terminating at Khamsavath station, 7 km from the city centre.

Photo credit: Jason Rolan. Khamsavath terminal station lobby.

(SOURCE; NNT and additional information from Tourism Professionals Laos).