AirAsia connects Bangkok and Lampang

BANGKOK, 17 July 2024: Thai AirAsia will add its latest domestic route, Don Mueang-Lampang, starting on 1 October 2024, with daily flights between the capital city and the third-largest city in North Thailand.

Promotional fares start as low as THB990 when booking on AirAsia MOVE and airasia.com until 28 July 2024 for travel from 1 October 2024 to 29 March 2025. The airline will fly the route daily using an A320, competing with Bangkok Airways, which operates flights from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport to Lampang.

Flight FD3923 departs Bangkok (DMK) at 1110 and arrives in Lampang at 1220.

Flight FD 3924 departs Lampang at 1250 and arrives in Bangkok (DMK) at 1405.

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya pointed out: “The demand for domestic routes has continued to rise, and AirAsia is matching the growth by continuing to connect the dots across Thailand. In the first half of 2024, the load factor average for domestic flights at Thai AirAsia was 90%, thanks to both domestic travellers and international visitors who make AirAsia their preferred mode of transportation to explore the Kingdom using the AirAsia network.

“I am confident this new route will be as popular as other destinations due to its charm and many attractions. With the Lampang Airport expansion now completed, we look forward to being of service to guests from both cities starting 1 October.”

Lampang is Thai AirAsia’s 25th domestic destination. The carrier now holds the largest market share for domestic passenger traffic. The carrier offers 34 domestic routes and 612 flights a week, connecting all the country’s regions.

The province of Lampang is known for its ancient temples, including Wat Phra That Lampang Luang (the temple for people born in the year of the ox), Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat (home to a foot impression of the Lord Buddha and a majestic pagoda) and Wat Prathat Doi Prachan (the mountaintop temple). Chae Son National Park attracts nature tourists, while Ban Pa Miang welcomes cultural travellers. Visitors can also ride through Lampang town in a horse buggy, shop at Kad Kong Ta Market and find original and now trendy rooster bowls at the Dhanabadee Ceramic Museum.