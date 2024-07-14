KOTA KINABALU, 15 July 2024: Sabah introduced a new birding route during the prestigious Global Birdfair in Rutland, UK, showcasing the Malaysian state as an ideal birdwatching destination.

State Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister cum Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai led a team of experts and specialised travel content providers from Sabah to the bird fair event held from 12 to 14 July promoting rural areas.

Joniston (3rd right) studies the preview of the Sabah Birding Routes video with the Sabah Birdwatchers Association representatives.

Participating organisations under STB are the Sabah Birdwatchers Association, Borneo Nature Tours, Tabin Wildlife Resort, 1 Stop Borneo Wildlife, and Borneo Eco Tours.

“Birdwatching is a vital component of rural tourism in Sabah, and many rural areas are home to rare and endemic bird species, making them ideal destinations for birdwatching enthusiasts,” said Joniston.

“Birdwatching is increasingly growing in popularity among European tourists, with the UK alone having a birding community of more than a million enthusiasts.

“It is our goal to promote these rural destinations to enhance their visibility on the global stage, and participating in the Global Birdfair offered us a platform to showcase our unique bird species and their habitats to an international audience,” he concluded.

Formerly known as the British Birdwatching Fair, the event is one of the oldest and largest bird fairs, established in 1989. It attracts birdwatchers, clubs, tour guides, equipment suppliers, tour companies, and tourism boards worldwide. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 but was revived in March 2022 and re-established as Global Birdfair.

Sabah Tourism Board first participated in the event in 2009 and returned to the fair in 2022 and 2023 following the Covid pause.

For more information on Sabah visit www.sabahtourism.com.