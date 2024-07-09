Amora expands management team

SYDNEY, 10 July 2024: Amora Hotels & Resorts has named two veteran hospitality professionals to lead its key properties in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Rob Unson joins as General Manager of Amora Hotel Brisbane, while Rahul Dangwal assumes the role of Hotel Manager at Amora Hotel Riverwalk Melbourne. He brings a wealth of expertise in his new role as general manager of Amora Hotel Brisbane. Before joining Amora Hotels & Resorts, Unson was TFE Hotels’ Hotel General Manager.

Rob Unson, GM, Amora Hotel Brisbane. Rahul Dangwal, HM, Amora Hotel Riverwalk Melbourne.

Rahul Dangwal brings over 14 years of hospitality experience to Amora Hotel Riverwalk Melbourne, having held senior management roles with companies such as Stamford Hotels and Resorts, TFE Hotels, and Accor’s Art Series brand.

“We are confident that Rob and Rahul will both play pivotal roles in driving our hotels forward,” said Amora Hotels & Resorts Owner and Director Earp Siriphatrawan. “Their combined expertise and dedication to excellence will further strengthen Amora Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality.”

Siriphatrawan emphasised that Amora’s management hires will further drive the group’s brand of customer-centric hospitality as it expands across the Pacific and Southeast Asia in the next five years.