Travel Meet Asia wins applause from attendees

SINGAPORE, 10 July 2024: Travel Meet Asia 2024 concluded a successful and comprehensive two-day travel trade show and convention, connecting Southeast Asia’s expanding travel market to global opportunities.

Touting a remarkable 80% year-on-year growth the show attracted over 1,300 attendees, over 140 exhibitors, and over 180 quality top buyers who scheduled over 7,507 business appointments for two days.

Photo credit: Travel Meet Asia, Indonesia 2024.

This year’s exhibition saw numerous business appointments and participation from key exhibiting companies like Singapore Tourism Board, Czech Tourism Authority, Korea Tourism Organisation, Business Events Sarawak, Royal Caribbean International, AYANA Hospitality, Frasers Hospitality, Meliá Hotels International, ONYX Hospitality Group, Pullman Hotels and Resorts, NagaWorld Limited, Rembrandt Hotel & Suites Bangkok, Bintan Resorts, Jambuluwuk Hotels & Resorts, Golden Lotus Hotel Group, Munduk Moding Plantation Nature Resort, Nandini Jungle by Hanging Gardens, Global Destination Management Corporation, ONLYONE Africa, Vio Travel, Smailing Tour DMC, VM Travel, come2indonesia.com, GMTC, DidaTravel Technology, SiteMinder, and SUNRATE.

The conference featured 560 minutes of high-powered content across 22 sessions. The conference was led by 38 industry leaders including Enric Casals Brufau, Regional AVP, Agoda; Johanes Chang, Founder & CEO, BiztripsEvents; Tony Sham, Country Manager Indonesia, Cathay Pacific; Fazal Bahardeen, CEO, Crescentrating & HalalTrip; Yusno Yunos, CEO & Founder, Evenesis; Staphine Suwardjo, Head of Operation, FCM Indonesia; Askar DG KAMIS, CEO, IDHotelier; Arief Gunawan, Chairman, Indonesia Luxury Travel & Hospitality Association; Brett Henry, President Director, MG Group; Andy Khen, Owners Representative and Corporate Director of Revenue & Distribution, PMG Hotels & Resorts; Stefan Renziehausen, Executive Director – Operations, SABA Hospitality; Alpha Poh, CEO & Co-Founder, The Moment Collective; George Hendrata, CEO, tiket.com, and Adam Piperdy, Founder and Chief Experience Officer, Unearthed Productions.

Travel Meet Asia 2025

Looking ahead, Meet Asia 2025 will return to Jakarta, Indonesia, on 11 to 12 June 2025. The event will continue to foster regional and global business ties through strategic partnerships and high-level networking opportunities.

Five heavyweight travel associations have already pledged their support for Travel Meet Asia 2025, recommending top travel agents from regional markets to Travel Meet Asia, Jakarta. The Association of the Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA) and the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO) will bring key decision-makers and top outbound travel trade buyers from across Indonesia, leveraging their extensive networks and industry expertise to connect stakeholders and promote cross-border business opportunities and deals. Additionally, the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS), and the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA) will bring Southeast Asian outbound travel trade buyers from Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. These collaborations foster global business ties through networking and knowledge sharing, further cementing Southeast Asia and Indonesia’s travel potential.

Early bird rates for booth registration for Travel Meet Asia 2025 are now open. For more information, visit travelmeetasia.com/exhibitor or download the prospectus here.