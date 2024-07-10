Pinetree Marina & Resort signals expansion

ISKANDAR PUTERI Johor, 11 July 2024: Tiong Nam Hospitality Group will expand its marina complex with the addition of private and mega yacht marinas at the Pinetree Marina & Resort, Puteri Harbour, making it a significant milestone for the group, which has managed the 107-room resort since 2018.

The recently added public marina features 76 berths and can accommodate a variety of yacht and boat categories. However, two additional marina categories will open as part of the group’s expansion plans; a private marina and a mega yacht marina.

Pinetree Marina’s strategic location provides access to crucial Southeast Asian maritime corridors, making it a popular starting point for boaters from Phuket, Langkawi, Pangkor Island, Kota Kinabalu, and Singapore.

Tiong Nam Hospitality Group Senior General Manager Johnny Lau stated: “This marina is our newest endeavour, reflecting our commitment to excellence and innovation in both the marina and hospitality industries. Its strategic location provides effortless access to crucial Southeast Asian maritime corridors.”

The marina is situated at coordinates 01° 25.07′ N 103° 39.51′ E, offering members and guests a range of top-tier amenities, including a fuel dock, laundry facilities, shower rooms, buggy transportation, a customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complex, and a marine department office. The berths have 24-hour CCTV security systems and WiFi connectivity, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience.

Tiong Nam Hospitality Group, which also manages Hard Rock Cafe Puteri Harbour, Hard Rock Cafe Ipoh, Fraser Place Puteri Harbour, BRIX KLIA, and the upcoming 1975 Hotel and Avenue, aims to transform Pinetree Marina & Resort into a premier destination for yachting enthusiasts, leisure seekers, and business travellers.

About Pinetree Marina & Resort

Pinetree Marina & Resort Puteri Harbour marks Tiong Nam Hospitality Group’s strategic entry into the marina industry. The public marina currently offers 76 berths in the picturesque Straits of Johor. The resort features 107 contemporary apartments in a spectacular 25-floor building.

Its prime location provides easy access to attractions such as Legoland Malaysia, Horizon Hills Golf and Country Club, and Sunway Big Box Retail Park.