Tourism NZ hires marketing manager for India

INDIA, 15 May 2024: Tourism New Zealand has immediately named Ratul Ghosh, a tourism marketing specialist, as its Trade Marketing Manager for India.

Ratul Ghosh.

With over a decade of diverse experience spanning e-commerce, debt syndication, trade and investment, and tourism, Ghosh brings a wealth of expertise in customer-facing roles, with sales, marketing, and strategy at the core of his career.

His professional journey includes notable contributions to fostering international relationships and promoting tourism initiatives. During his tenure with the Government of Western Australia, he was pivotal in maintaining sister-state relationships with Andhra Pradesh. His outstanding achievements led to his appointment as the first in-market Tourism Western Australia (TWA) representative in India, where he served for four years.

Promoting tourism extended to his subsequent role with THRS Travel & Hospitality Representation Services, where he focused on sales and marketing initiatives for luxury properties worldwide, including Relais Chateaux and The Set Collection of hotels.