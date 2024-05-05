ATM embraces a net zero future

DUBAI, 6 May 2024: The 31st edition of ATM opened Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre, welcoming more than 2,300 exhibitors and representatives from more than 165 countries, with 41,000 travel and hospitality executives expected to attend by the time the event closes Thursday evening.

From startups to established brands, ATM 2024 will highlight how innovators enhance customer experiences, drive efficiencies, and accelerate progress towards the industry’s net-zero future.

Photo credit: ATM.

Arabian Travel Market Exhibition Director ME Danielle Curtis commented: “ATM 2024 is gearing up for an exciting lineup spread across two stages, with the Global Stage returning alongside the new Future Stage. The conference agenda will feature key industry speakers worldwide and address the emerging trends fueling the travel and tourism sector’s growth.”

The number of participating hotel brands for ATM 2024 has increased by 21% year-on-year, with a 58% rise in new Travel Technology products showcased. Several new destinations will be introduced at ATM 2024, including China, Macao, Kenya, Guatemala, and Columbia, while returning countries include Spain and France, among many others. Upticks across all key verticals with year-on-year growth across all regions participation, including ME 28%, Asia and Europe 34%, and Africa 26%.

A dedicated India Summit will take place on the opening day of ATM, highlighting a recent outbound travel boom in the market. Titled ‘Unlocking the True Potential of Inbound Indian Travellers,’ the Summit will explore the dynamics of India as a key source market for tourism growth and current and future opportunities.

Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “We’re thrilled to see growth in visitor numbers to ATM. It reflects confidence in our industry and ATM’s importance on the global stage. We are proud of our role in the growth of ATM as an industry event and our home city, Dubai, which is at the forefront of global tourism. This year, Emirates will display our latest products and a dedicated area showcasing our sustainable aviation practices. We also look forward to connecting with our industry partners across the travel ecosystem.”