Turkish ready to fly daily to Bali

SINGAPORE, 7 May 2024: Turkish Airlines will increase direct flights from Istanbul to Denpasar Bali from five weekly to daily, effective 28 October.

The airline filed changes to its schedule for the winter timetable that starts 28 October and ends 31 March 2025 last week, indicating it will schedule daily flights using an Airbus A350-900 for the 13-hour and 15-minute nonstop flight.

Flight TK66 will depart Istanbul (IST) daily at 0150 and arrive in Denpasar (DPS) Bali at 1910.

Flight TK67 will depart Denpasar (DPS) Bali daily at 2105 and arrive in Istanbul (IST) at 0540 plus one day.

Currently, the airline flies the route five times weekly, departing Istanbul on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

It’s the only airline flying nonstop to Bali, and the average fare on the route this year is USD1,660 roundtrip. A check of the booking website FlightHub.com displays the cheapest roundtrip fare on Turkish Airlines for November 2024 travel dates at USD1,229, including taxes and fees.

Jakarta: Down to daily

Meanwhile, effective 28 October, the airline will reduce flights on the Istanbul-Jakarta route, served by A350-900 aircraft, from nine weekly to daily.

The two flights (TK508/509) scheduled to discontinue in late October serve the Indonesian capital on Tuesday and Friday.

Flight TK56 will depart Istanbul (IST) daily at 0235 and arrive in Jakarta (CGK) at 1755.

Flight TK57 will depart Jakarta (CGK) daily at 2105 and arrive in Istanbul (IST) at 0530 plus a day.