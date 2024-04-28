HKTB monitors Q1 visitor recovery

HONG KONG, 29 April 2024: The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) confirms provisional visitor arrivals for March registered 3.4 million visits, representing a 40% increase yearly.

Cumulatively, a total of 11.23 million visitor arrivals were recorded in the first quarter of this year (January to March), representing 1.5 times year-on-year increment and a 5% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting the continued and gradual growth of visitor arrivals.

Full details of March 2024 visitor arrivals will be released on 30 April.