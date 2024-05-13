SINGAPORE, 14 May 2024: The Boathouse Pulau Tioman, on Tioman Island, off the east coast of Malaysia, is offering 40% off its best flexible rates as part of an exclusive promotion to the Travel Trade Industry from 1 July to 30 November 2024.

HPL Hotels & Resorts will open the new boutique hotel branded The Boathouse Pulau Tioman on 1 July 2024 and the travel trade industry discount will support the group’s sales team in launching the resort to travel buyers in Southeast Asia.

The 31-villa resort is hidden amidst the lush greenery of Pulau Tioman’s west coast and accessible only by boat. Located on a secluded beach on an island gazetted as a wildlife reserve and marine park, special care is given to preserving its rich biological diversity and upholding indigenous heritage and culture.

Inspired by nature and styled after the traditional Malay house,l bungalows feature renewable, locally sourced timber and thoughtful architecture befitting the warm, humid climate and surrounding tropical rainforest.

The travel trade industry offer is valid for bookings for its seaview, deluxe, beachfront, beachfront family bungalows and a Beachfront Suite.

For reservations and inquiries, email the resort at [email protected].

Terms and Conditions:

• Booking Period: Up to 31 October 2024

• Stay period: 1 July – 30 November 2024

• Blackout Period: Public Holidays and eve of Public Holidays.

• A valid travel industry ID is required for reservations, with a maximum of two rooms per ID card allowed. Bookings are subject to room availability.

• A Tourism Tax of MYR10 per room per night is levied on non-Malaysian nationals or non-permanent residents holding a My PR card. This Tax should be settled on check-out (not included in the room rate).

• A sustainability tax of MYR3 per room per night will also apply and should be settled on check-out.

Pulau Tioman, also known as Tioman Island, is located off the east coast of Pahang, Malaysia. It’s 32km (20 miles) from mainland Malaysia’s east coast.

Here’s how to get to Pulau Tioman

Fly to Kuala Lumpur (KUL). From Kuala Lumpur International Airport, you can take a bus or train to Mersing or Tanjung Gemok, where you can catch a ferry to the island. Take a bus or train to Mersing or Tanjung Gemok. Buses and trains run from downtown Kuala Lumpur and other major cities in Malaysia to Mersing and Tanjung Gemok. The journey time will vary depending on where you are coming from, but it typically takes four to six hours. Catch a ferry to Pulau Tioman. Once you arrive in Mersing or Tanjung Gemok, you take a ferry to Pulau Tioman. There are a few different ferry companies that operate on this route, and the journey time is around 90 minutes to two hours. Ferries make multiple stops around the island, so check which jetty is closest to your accommodation.

Here are some additional things to remember when planning your trip to Pulau Tioman.