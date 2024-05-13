Singapore media revisits Penang and Langkawi

SINGAPORE, 14 May 2024: Tourism Malaysia Singapore successfully concluded the Malaysia Familiarisation Programme for Singapore’s media representatives and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from 6 to 11 May 2024.

Participants explored tourism offerings in Penang and Langkawi, emphasising the concept of dual-city holidays in Malaysia.

Participants, representing magazines, newspapers, and online platforms, enjoyed luxurious accommodations at The George Penang, explored the breathtaking Kubang Badak Biogeotrail, and immersed themselves in the magical adventure of Dream Forest Langkawi.

The initiative showcased Malaysia’s appeal as a premier tourist destination, enhancing its positive image among Singaporean travellers.

The programme also offered an enriching cultural experience, including batik painting at Atma Alam Batik Art Village in Langkawi and visiting iconic attractions such as The Habitat Penang Hill and ESCAPE Penang. By capturing the essence of Malaysian hospitality and culture, participants gained firsthand insight into the unforgettable experiences awaiting visitors.

The familiarisation trip was made possible through partnerships with AirAsia, Penang Global Tourism, Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), Tropical Charters Sunset Cruise, Pelangi Beach Resort and Spa, and Dream Forest Langkawi.

AirAsia, with its extensive airline network, provided travel to both destinations. The airline flies 10 weekly departures to Langkawi and 30 to Penang.

Tourism Malaysia Director General Manoharan Periasamy expressed optimism about the programme’s impact in boosting arrivals and promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourist destination for Singaporean travellers, capitalising on the strong cultural and historical connections between the two nations in the build-up to Visit Malaysia 2026.

Tourism Malaysia Singapore Deputy Director Mohana Murni Shanmugam remarked: “We anticipate that this familiarisation trip will significantly contribute to surpassing our target of 10 million Singaporean tourists by the end of the year. The positive exposure generated through media and KOL channels will undoubtedly entice Singaporeans to explore the diverse attractions, rich culture, and warm hospitality Malaysia offers.”

Singapore ranked as the top source of tourist-generating markets, contributing significantly to the 8.3 million arrivals in 2023. With a target of welcoming 27.3 million tourists and generating MYR102.7 billion in revenue in 2024, Malaysia is poised for continued growth. The upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 further exemplifies this ambition, aiming to attract 35.6 million foreign tourists and achieve MYR147.1 billion in tourist receipts.