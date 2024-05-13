Levelling up the Sentosa experience

SINGAPORE, 14 May 2024: Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), DBS Bank (DBS), and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last week to enhance Sentosa’s guest experience through the development of a Sentosa Precinct Partnership.

The multi-lateral partnership will unveil joint offerings to propel tourism growth and solidify Sentosa’s position as a leading lifestyle destination.

Front row (left to right): Mr Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive, Marketing Group, STB; Ms Lee Shi Ruh, President, RWS; Mr Jeremy Soo, Managing Director and Head Consumer Banking Group (Singapore), DBS; Mr Michael Ma, Assistant Chief Executive (Business and Digital Technology Group), SDC.



Second row (left to right): Ms Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, STB; Mr Tan Hee Teck, Chief Executive Officer, RWS; Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations; Mr Han Kwee Juan, Group Executive, Singapore Country Head, DBS; Ms Thien Kwee Eng, Chief Executive Officer, SDC.

The inaugural partnership will synergise all parties’ marketing efforts, inviting guests to discover more of Sentosa.

It includes SDC’s holistic event line-up and new offering launches; STB’s Made in Singapore global brand campaign; RWS’ offerings of world-class attractions, luxury hotel stays, and lifestyle experiences; and DBS’ strengths in offering exceptional value in shopping, dining, travel, and family experiences for customers in Singapore and key inbound markets including China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

Additionally, the partnership will encourage the discovery of Sentosa’s accommodations, attractions, entertainment, dining, and retail offerings, enabling a longer and more meaningful stay.

The multi-lateral partnership announcement follows the soft opening of the highly anticipated Sentosa Sensoryscape. This 350-metre-long connector, featuring six innovative sensory gardens and an immersive night experience, is directly linked to Ave8 at RWS – a vibrant locale offering diverse dining concepts.

With Singapore’s robust tourism performance in 2023 and an optimistic outlook for 2024, this precinct partnership aims to boost tourism growth by offering visitors fresh and exciting experiences to look forward to.

According to STB’s 2023 data, tourism receipts across all categories recovered close to pre-pandemic levels, and visitors are staying longer than in 2019. This supports the continued exploration of joint marketing initiatives to promote the precinct, enrich the visitor experience and strengthen Singapore’s standing as a vibrant lifestyle and business destination.

DBS also observes this significant growth in its major overseas card markets. In 2023, DBS recorded a third consecutive record year across its cards, with travel spending surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Today, the bank is the largest issuer of specialised cards with travel perks in Taiwan, such as the newly launched DBS Travel World Elite card. It offers preferential travel privileges for its Treasures customers across its markets.