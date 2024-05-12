BANGKOK, 13 May 2024: WorldHotels announces the signing of Hangzhou ZhongWei Goethe Hotel, a stylish hotel and conference venue in China that has staged major international events and overlooks the iconic, culturally rich landscapes of West Lake.

It has become the newest member of WorldHotels Distinctive, the curated collection of upscale hotels worldwide.

Located on West Lake Avenue in the vibrant Shangcheng District of Hangzhou, the capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang province, the landmark hotel offers uninterrupted views of West Lake, a charming UNESCO World Heritage site. Well-suited to business travellers, leisure seekers and meeting planners alike, it became WorldHotels’ first location in Hangzhou and its 20th hotel in China.

First opened in 2007, Hangzhou ZhongWei Goethe Hotel underwent a comprehensive refurbishment in 2021. Guests can now stay in a selection of 196 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, all equipped with modern amenities and connectivity. A selection of dedicated business and family options are available, and many of the rooms command views of West Lake. An Executive Club Lounge is a sanctuary for guests staying in the hotel’s premium rooms, with elevated services and panoramic vistas.

Throughout their stay, guests can enjoy all-day international dining at the Lake View Restaurant, savour exquisite Chinese cuisine at ZhongWei Palace, which includes private dining rooms for life’s special occasions, or simply relax and enjoy refreshments at the Lobby Bar. An indoor swimming pool, spa, fitness centre and mahjong rooms provide myriad ways to unwind.

With 1,500 square metres of state-of-the-art meeting space, Hangzhou ZhongWei Goethe Hotel has hosted prestigious international conferences, including the 2016 B20 Summit, the 2019 Asian Games, and the 2021 World Association President Conference & Service Industry Development Forum. The impressive 800-square-meter Goethe Hall has a 24-metre-high atrium topped with a glass dome and a Ferrari-branded piano.

The hotel is easily accessible, with two subway lines nearby from the hotel and Hangzhou International Airport, which is located only 27km away.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Hangzhou ZhongWei Goethe Hotel, which becomes an excellent addition to our WorldHotels Distinctive collection in China. With its striking design, breathtaking views of the UNESCO-listed West Lake, remarkable facilities and world-class conference and banqueting venues, this is an outstanding option for visitors to Hangzhou. We look forward to assisting this exceptional hotel step into an exciting new era with WorldHotels,” said BWH HotelsVice President – APAC Olivier Berrivin,

About WorldHotels

WorldHotels™ is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH Hotels global enterprise. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life-enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels comprises four unique collections, each with its personality and style to appeal to the needs of today’s traveller. The collections include WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Crafted and WorldHotels Distinctive. For more information visit www.WorldHotels.com.