DUBAI, UAE: 13 May 2024: Emirates will resume daily flights to Edinburgh in Scotland starting 4 November 2024, complementing the airline’s A380 daily flight to Glasgow.

The Dubai to Edinburgh route will be served using an Emirates A350-900 aircraft in a three-class configuration: 32 lie-flat seats in business class, 21 seats in premium economy, and 259 seats in economy class.

Emirates flight EK23 will depart Dubai at 1450 and arrive in Edinburgh at 1905, local time. The return flight, EK24, will depart Edinburgh at 2040 and arrive in Dubai at 0805 the following day.

Customers can book flights on emirates.com, or Emirates Sales Office.

Back to the Highlands

Emirates first launched operations to Edinburgh in 2018 using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline will now resume operations to the city using its new A350 aircraft, which has spacious cabins, high ceilings, and customised mood lighting.

Customers travelling from Edinburgh can also access the airline’s extensive network of more than 130 destinations via Dubai, including popular destinations such as Maldives, Bangkok, Sydney, and Bali.

Emirates’ daily flight to Edinburgh will also boost cargo capacity and enable Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s cargo arm, to uplift 16 tonnes of cargo per flight. This will support local businesses, improve trade links with global markets, and increase popular exports such as salmon, shellfish, and whisky.

Edinburgh heritage

Edinburgh is a very popular leisure and business destination. The city’s Old and New Town are designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. With charming streets, historic castles, and a thriving arts and culture scene, the city has something for everyone.

Visitors will be captivated by its rich history, architectural attractions, and thriving literary scene, which offers plenty of choices for galleries, museums, and musical performances.

Emirates’ A350 takes to the skies

Emirates recently announced its new A350 aircraft, scheduled to enter service in September 2024, will serve 9 destinations across the Middle East, GCC, West Asia, and Europe. Customers can look forward to more opportunities to experience the airline’s highly lauded Premium Economy cabin and sample its next-generation Business Class cabins.

Edinburgh will be Emirates’ eighth destination in the UK. The world’s largest international airline serves the UK with 133 weekly flights across seven gateways, including London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow. Its fleet consists of Emirates A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

Customers onboard will also enjoy the airline’s regionally inspired gourmet meals, premium beverage selection, and award-winning inflight entertainment on ice with up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment – including Scottish talent with Brian Cox starring in hit TV series Succession and Scottish director Charlotte Wells’ hit Aftersun starring Paul Mescal.

For more information, visit emirates.com.