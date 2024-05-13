IHG expands brands in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, 14 May 2024: IHG Hotels & Resorts will debut two luxury and lifestyle brands in Vietnam this year as it introduces Hotel Indigo and Vignette Collection to Vietnam’s hospitality sector.

Lifestyle brand Hotel Indigo will soon welcome guests to Ho Chi Minh City as the Hotel Indigo Saigon. Vignette Collection, IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle collection brand, will also make its country debut with an upcoming hotel in Hoi An, situated close to the famous UNESCO Heritage Site in the historic central coast city.

The two brands will enter a robust domestic travel market, accounting for 108 million domestic trips last year. In the international visitor market, the Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City airline route is one of the top 10 busiest flight routes in the world.

Vietnam remains popular with international visitors from the US, South Korea, and China. International arrivals reached 4.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, exceeding 2019 levels. Vietnam is targeting 18 million visitors this year.

Introducing the two brands to Vietnam will help IHG grow its portfolio across destinations in the country. Next year, it will open InterContinental Halong Bay Resort in Halong City — its first property in the area — followed by Holiday Inn Resort Halong Bay in 2026. IHG also plans to introduce its InterContinental brand in Thanh Xuan Valley in the city of Vinh Phuc — its first valley resort project in Vietnam — within the next few years.

IHG has 18 hotels in Vietnam across six brands: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Voco Hotels & Resorts, and Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts. By 2028, it is on course to more than double its portfolio in the country by opening at least 26 more hotels.