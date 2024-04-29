Alipay: Easy way to pay Jeju bills

SEOUL, 30 April 2024: Alipay+, a global cross-border mobile payment and digitalisation technology platform operated by Ant International, announced Monday it sealed a business agreement with the Korea Easy Payment Foundation (KEPF) and Jeju Tourism Organization (JTO).

The partnership aims to enhance the travel experience for international visitors exploring the island destination of Jeju by providing digital payment services and exclusive offers.

Through the agreement, users of 11 Alipay+ partner e-wallets including Alipay from the Chinese mainland, AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), MPay (Macao SAR, China), TrueMoney (Thailand), Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia), OCBC Digital (Singapore), Changi Pay (Singapore), and Hipay (Mongolia), HelloMoney and GCash (The Philippines) and Tinaba (Italy) will able to enjoy exclusive offers of up to 50% off at ZeroPay merchants across Jeju Island by simply scanning the ZeroPay QR code at the merchant’s counter with their home e-wallet apps.

According to the Jeju Tourism Organization, 377,734 foreign tourists visited Jeju between January and March, up 532.5% from 58,609 during the same period last year. It is also the first time since February 2020 that foreign tourists to Jeju exceeded 100,000 per month for three consecutive months. About 80% of international travellers to Jeju came from China, followed by those from Taiwan, Singapore and Japan.

“We are pleased to collaborate with KEPF and JTO to provide Alipay+ partner e-wallet users a seamless and rewarding digital payment experience during their travels to the beautiful island of Jeju,” said Hyung Kwon (Danny) Chung, General Manager of Alipay+ Korea, Europe, Middle East and Mongolia at Ant International. “As the number of overseas travellers visiting Jeju is on the rise, we hope this partnership contributes to a recovery in inbound tourism to Jeju and revitalises local businesses.”

He added: “Alipay+ will continue to support the Jeju government’s efforts to attract international tourists visiting Jeju and enhance the overall travel experience, offering the most convenient digital payment services as well as great offers.”

“This agreement is geared towards boosting foreign tourists’ spending by promoting QR code-based transactions, thereby fostering economic growth in the local community. Together, we will actively promote Jeju as a premier global tourism destination,” stated Koh Seung-cheol, CEO of Jeju Tourism Office.

“We are pleased to enhance the payment experience for international tourists visiting Jeju Island through this tripartite business agreement. We aim to expand our collaboration with domestic payment companies further to develop a seamless payment infrastructure, integrating both domestic and international services,” stated Choi Tong-joo, CEO of Korea Easy Payment Foundation.

Since 1 April, the Olle and Dongmun traditional markets in Jeju, which have ZeroPay merchants, have offered up to 50% off through the Alipay+ solution. During the promotion period, the number and volume of transactions using Alipay and other Alipay+ partner e-wallets at the markets has risen 403% and 509%, respectively, compared to last month.