BANGKOK, 30 April 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces ‘Stay Your Way: 24-Hour Travel Freedom’, an exclusive offering for CentaraThe1 members at Centara Life hotels worldwide.

Embracing ‘Life Flexibility’ as a core component of the brand’s DNA, this distinctive benefit removes conventional check-in constraints, ensuring personalised travel tailored to individual preferences. It marks the beginning of the rollout of a series of new signature experiences for Centara Life, whereby guests can enjoy a full 24-hour stay, whether checking in at 1000 or 2000, thus maximising their time in each destination.

This unprecedented offering is just one facet of the brand’s commitment to ‘Life Flexibility.’ Other elements include Flexible Breakfast, allowing guests to savour their first meal until 1600, and Flexible Housekeeping, enabling guests to customise in-room cleaning schedules and service levels through a user-friendly app. Moreover, Centara Life hotels feature Flexible Spaces, where versatile lobby areas seamlessly transition between restaurants, co-working spaces, pop-ups, and exhibition venues, catering to diverse guest needs.

‘Stay Your Way’ is now available for bookings with Flexible and The Place to Be rates for stays starting from today at Centara Life properties across Thailand, including Bangkok, Krabi, Hua Hin, Mae Sot, and Pattaya, as well as Oman. Ideal for work, play or relaxation, each contemporary hotel promises comfort and daily delights conveniently located near top attractions.

By Elevating the Essentials, the newly rebranded Centara Life embodies a commitment to exceptional stays, prioritising signature experiences across four core pillars – Life Essentials, Life Surprises, Life Flexibility, and Life Connectivity – with a plethora of perks to be introduced over the coming months, including extra sleeping comforts, local delicacies, community immersion and more.

Anyone interested in joining the CentaraThe1 loyalty programme can sign up for free at www.centarathe1.com.

Membership takes less than one minute, enabling immediate point accumulation for stays, dining, and spa experiences at Centara Hotels & Resorts properties worldwide. Members enjoy a 15% discount on hotel rates and exclusive access to special privileges and offers.For more information on Centara Hotel & Resorts or to book your next holiday with Centara Life, please visit: www.centarahotelsresorts.com