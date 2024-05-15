Korean Air’s menus fly high

SEOUL, 16 May 2024: Korean Air wins recognition for its food and beverage service from Global Traveler as part of its 2024 Leisure and Lifestyle Travel Awards.

The carrier won the best Airline Onboard Menu for its first-class cabin, chalking up another win for its catering programme. The airline previously won best airline cuisine, among other awards, in Global Traveler’s 2023 Tested Reader Survey awards.

Depending upon the route and season, the airline offers menu choices such as roasted Chilean sea bass with vermouth sauce, spicy beef short rib stew, spicy buckwheat noodles, and traditional Korean bibimbap.

US-based Global Traveler conducts annual surveys in which its online and offline subscribers vote for the best companies in travel-related categories. This is the 12th year it has conducted its leisure travel survey.

Korean Air’s continued recognition can be attributed to its ongoing investment and focus on service enhancements. Last year, the airline introduced vegan options based on traditional Korean temple cuisine. It also has a diverse selection of pre-order meals, including vegetarian, glucose-free, and children’s meals.

The airline also refined its wine programme with the guidance of internationally renowned sommelier Marc Almert and introduced more than 50 new wines to its award-winning collection.

Last year, the airline was awarded a Skytrax five-star airline rating for the second consecutive time, an APEX 5-star global airline rating for the seventh consecutive year, and named Best Business and First Class Airline in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.