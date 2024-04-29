Air Astana resumes Astana-Seoul link

SINGAPORE, 30 April 2024: Air Astana has opened sales for services from Astana to Seoul, with twice weekly flights operated by Airbus A321LR commencing 15 June 2024.

The Astana to Seoul service was first launched in 2015 and suspended in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

The new Astana to Seoul flights will operate in addition to the daily flights between Almaty and Seoul. All flights are operated under a codeshare agreement with Asiana Airlines. Services between Almaty and Seoul were first launched in 2003 and carried 800,000 passengers on the route over the past 21 years.

Air Astana’s other new 2024 Summer Schedule changes include adding flights from Almaty to Uzbekistan’s capital. Flights to Tashkent increase to 14 times weekly; to Kyrgystan’s capital, Bishkek, eight times weekly and to Tbilisi nine times weekly; to Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, four times weekly; to Azerbaijan’s capital and to Baku three times weekly.

About Air Astana Group

Air Astana Group is the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions in terms of revenue and fleet size. The Group operates a fleet of 50 aircraft split between Air Astana, its full-service airline that operated its inaugural flight in 2002, and FlyArystan, its low-cost airline established in 2019.