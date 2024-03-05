Yalago reports bookings surge in 2024

DUBAI UAE, 6 March 2024: Yalago, part of the Emirates Group, has announced a record high in hotel bookings from its global travellers in January and February 2024 since its inception in 2017.

Yalago sources leading rates for hotels worldwide, offering significant savings for trade partners and travellers. Compared to January and February 2023, hotel bookings through Yalago have grown 25% for the first two months of 2024.

Overall, Yalago’s highest hotel bookings in 2024 have been made across the UAE, Thailand, USA, Maldives, and Spain. The largest growth destinations trending for 2024 are the USA, Maldives, Greece, Mexico, and Hong Kong, with bookings up more than 100% compared to 2023.

The largest source markets for travel include the UK, USA, Thailand, Australia, and Italy – with record numbers of travellers from these countries booking hotel stays this year. Trends with global travellers include a longer lead time for bookings, expanding by seven days compared to previous years. The global average for 2024 is three-and-a-half months to make a hotel booking ahead of the travel date.

Yalago’s global, direct hotel portfolio has grown 15% since 2023, and this year, its team is focused on expanding this further across markets in trend. This includes across the USA and Asia – with Bali and Thailand as an example, trending due to the affordability of world-class accommodation options.

Yalago head of sales Europe Maria Del Pozo commented: “Travel demand is high, and travellers are seeking to secure their ideal accommodation and better value further in advance of their journey. Yalago can support global travellers with affordable rates across the world’s leading destinations and hotels – and our portfolio only continues to grow.”

Yalago is attending ITB Berlin this week to share its products more extensively across Europe and extend its global reach by offering market-leading hotel rates.

This year, the Yalago team will attend major trade events, such as ITB Berlin, ATM Dubai, IPW Los Angeles, ITB China, WTM Latin America, FIT Argentina and WTM London.