AirAsia links Sabah and Seoul

KOTA KINABALU, 6 March 2024: AirAsia Malaysia (AK) celebrates another milestone at its second-biggest hub in Malaysia, Kota Kinabalu, with the inaugural flight departing for Seoul, South Korea, on Monday.

Commencing operations on 4 March with daily flights, the new route marks the airline’s continued expansion in Sabah with 18 routes and 282 weekly flights to and from Kota Kinabalu.

This direct flight makes travel between these two destinations more accessible and affordable for Sabahans with the opportunity to explore Seoul’s rich cultural offerings, such as Gyeongbokgung Palace and Cheonggyecheon Stream; iconic landmarks, including Lotte World Tower and Seoul Sky Observatory, as well as diverse culinary experiences at Mangwon Market and many others.

A lively send-off ceremony by AirAsia and the Korea Tourism Organisation with mascot appearance and merchandise giveaways for guests on board marked the inaugural flight celebration.

AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam said: “With approximately 150,000 arrivals recorded from South Korea to Sabah in 2023, we look forward to flying even more travellers into Sabah this year. As we continue to grow our East Malaysia hub, this expansion reinforces Kota Kinabalu’s position as a dynamic aviation base, boasting nine domestic and nine international destinations. As South Korea has been one of Sabah’s top three tourist market sources, introducing this route will boost the state’s tourism and trade sectors and strengthen the cultural and economic ties between South Korea and Sabah.”

AirAsia offers special promotional fares starting from MYR389 all-in* one-way for Sabahans to discover Seoul. The promotional fare is available for booking until 17 March 2024 for travel through to 26 October 2024 on airasia.com and the AirAsia MOVE app.

All nationals from visa-free countries/regions, including Malaysia, must obtain K-ETA before entering South Korea.