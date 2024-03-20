Tourism Malaysia leads team to MITT

MOSCOW, 21 March 2024: Tourism Malaysia is attending the three-day International Travel & Hospitality Show (MITT) 2024, taking place at the Crocus Expo Exhibition Centre Moscow until 21 March.

Tourism Malaysia is attending the event for the 14th consecutive time, joining 768 companies from 30 countries to make MITT the pivotal platform for reaching Russia’s outbound travel market.

Led by Tourism Malaysia’s senior director of international promotion (Americas, Europe & Oceania), Iskandar Mirza Mohd Yusof, the Malaysian delegation comprises tour operators, destination management companies (DMCs), and a hotel representative. They included Lexis Hotel Group, Fun and Sun Holidays, Embassy Alliance Travel Group, PAKS Group, China Travel, ITM Group and Russian Express.

Commenting on the delegation’s promotions at Tourism Malaysia’s booth, Iskandar Mirza noted MITT 2024 serves as a cornerstone for promoting Malaysia as a premier tourist destination in Russia.

“We are thrilled to unveil Malaysia’s experiences and attractions, solidifying its standing as an unparalleled destination as we gear up for Visit Malaysia 2026.”

Attending MITT followed Tourism Malaysia’s successful participation at the recent Moscow Dive Show 2024, where the agency showcased Malaysia’s breathtaking dive sites. Tourism Malaysia has implemented promotional initiatives to draw more Russian tourists to Malaysia. These include participation in key industry fairs, collaborative efforts with media and travel operators, and comprehensive online marketing campaigns.

Malaysia’s tourism sector is poised for significant growth. The country aims to welcome 27.3 million tourists by 2024 and generate an estimated revenue of MYR102.7 billion. Notably, Russian tourist arrivals should surge 30% in 2024 compared to the previous year. This promising uptick builds upon the substantial rise logged from 33,033 visitors in 2022 to 109,689 in 2023. Looking ahead to Visit Malaysia Year 2026, the country envisions welcoming 35.6 million foreign tourists, projecting receipts of MYR147.1 billion.