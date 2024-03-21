MATTA Fair: Tourism Selangor lines up attractions

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 March 2024: Tourism Selangor is rolling out its top travel products to entice travel consumers browsing for bargains at the MATTA Fair that opened today, Friday, 22 March.

In a press statement picked up by the national news agency Bernama, Tourism Selengar says it is targetting 7 million tourists during the Visit Selangor Year 2025.

Tourism Selangor joins the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents’ MATTA Fair to present 17 attractions throughout the state. Discounts of up to 50% are up for grabs, mainly linked to theme parks and ecotourism and agrotourism attractions.

The three-day travel consumer fair runs from today to the evening of Sunday, 24 March at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

The 2023 March edition of the biannual MATTA Fair attracted record crowds of travel bargain hunters, exceeding 17,000 over the three days. In response to complaints of traffic congestion and packed car parks, the organisers introduced a free shuttle service from remote parking areas during the September 2023 edition, and that is once more the key component to manage travel during the three-day event’s opening hours from 1000 to 2100.

The Bernama report estimated the show’s footfall could exceed 25,000 visitors this year.

Hoping to capitalise on the show’s remarkable popularity, the Tourism Selangor Pavilion will replicate visions of Sekinchan paddy fields in the heart of the bustling city of Kuala while headlining Selangor’s northern area, with Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor expected to attract visitors,” according to the state’s press statement.

Travel content providers at the Selangor Pavilion (Level 1 domestic hall (3H01 – 3J01) offer 30% to 50% discounts.

Travel attractions at the pavilion

1) HOHO Selangor Bus

2) Malay Customs and Selangor State Heritage Association (PADAT)

3) Maryam Sufi Holistic and Wellness Spa (Natural Therapeutic Forest House)

4) GL Play

5) Eastin Hotel

6) Avani Sepang Goldcoast Resort

7) Jumpstreet Asia

8) Farm In The City

9) Sky Mirror Tour & Travel

10) Farm Fresh, UPM

11) Selangor Fruit Valley

12) Wet World Shah Alam

13) KSL Esplanade Hotel

14) Cyberview Resort & Spa

15) Nur Pangsun Valley

16) Chocolate Museum

17) Heritaste Jenjarum

(Source: Bernama plus additional reporting)