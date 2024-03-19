SINGAPORE, 20 March 2024: Sabah Trade and Tourism Office Singapore gives a shout for the Go Malaysia Fair, which will present Malaysia’s holiday deals from 26 to 28 April 2024 at the Marina Square Atrium Level 2.

The digital component of the fair, which runs from 22 to 28 April and is followed by a three-day physical fair in Marina Square, promises savvy travellers unbeatable deals on bus tickets and travel packages across Malaysia.

“The Go Malaysia Fair is a highly anticipated travel expo explicitly designed for consumers eager to explore Malaysia’s vibrant landscapes, rich cultures, and exciting attractions. Whether you’re a solo traveller, a family seeking a memorable getaway, or a group of friends in search of adventure, this fair offers outstanding travel bargains,” says the STTOS post.

https://sabahtourism.com/

(SOURCE: STTOS)