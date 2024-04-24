Fernandes adopts advisory role

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 April 2024: AirAsia Aviation Group confirms co-founder Tan Sri Tony Fernandes will assume the role of Advisor and Steward to its group chief executive officer as the airline group embarks on a new era of transformation and growth.

The Board of Directors at AirAsia Aviation Group unanimously approved Fernandes’s appointment, noting his exceptional entrepreneurial track record and unparalleled expertise in the aviation industry.

Photo Caption: (From left to right) Dato’ Fam Lee Ee, Chairman of AirAsia X; Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, Advisor and Steward at AirAsia Aviation Group; Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim, Chairman of AirAsia Aviation Group.

Having built a market-leading airline, starting with just two planes to become one of the world’s largest low-cost carriers, Fernandes successfully built the group to what it is today, especially in scaling its airline recovery and growth strategy amid global headwinds such as rising fuel costs, hyper-competition, and a volatile economic climate.

His insights and guidance are acknowledged to be crucial as AirAsia looks to grow its business profitably worldwide while maintaining its core value of affordability. This will propel the group towards its vision of becoming a leading, well-governed global airline.

AirAsia Aviation Group chairman Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim said: “As we embark on a new era for our airline Group, Tony’s visionary leadership, exceptional entrepreneurial ability, global industry knowledge and relationships will not only ensure continuity but also will assist in the next significant transformation phase. This is integral as we prepare AirAsia Aviation Group to become the leading regional aviation provider for the best value for short, medium and longer-haul routes spanning Asia and beyond.

“In his new role, Fernandes will not only provide strategic oversight to AirAsia Aviation Group, including expansion and succession planning, but he will also be the key conduit between Capital A and the aviation business ecosystem to ensure all mutual opportunities are leveraged for maximum benefit. In addition, he will continue ongoing dialogue with key stakeholders including tourism and government, lessors, bankers and suppliers including Airbus and GE.”

AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam added: “Without a doubt, there is no one more fitting to assume the role of our strategic Advisor for the airline group, as we set our sights on growing to new heights with significant plans for the future. Tony’s extraordinary vision and drive will ensure we can deliver on our strategy to become the most popular and profitable value-driven airline Group in the region and beyond.

“In the short term, we remain focused on our airline recovery and growth strategy – to build the most incredible network that can’t be surpassed. This will be achieved by putting the right foundations in place to provide greater connectivity at the best price, alongside an enhanced guest experience which will ultimately drive stronger shareholder value.”

Fernandes concluded: “I am excited about what the future holds for AirAsia Aviation Group. With our robust airline expansion strategy, we will be able to soar to greater heights as a formidable combined force in our category, with enhanced connectivity and greater flexibility with the added ability to look to fly to places we have never flown before in the future.”

“Value, inclusivity, innovation and serving the underserved are key cornerstones of the AirAsia brand. As an airline group with over 300 new specification aircraft on order, we will be able to cover the majority of continents, including Europe, Africa, and the US, ensuring we are always flying profitably with great value fares.”