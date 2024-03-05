The Philippines’ biggest delegation joins ITB

MANILA, 6 March 2026: The Philippines is fielding its biggest-ever delegation at this week’s ITB Berlin, a three-day trade show that opened on Tuesday, 5 March and concludes Thursday evening.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) and its marketing arm, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, led 60 delegates representing hotel and resort enterprises, destination management companies, and travel and tour agencies. Government agencies joining the team include the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA), the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), and the local government units of Bohol, Camiguin, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, and Sipalay.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco leads the Philippine delegation, assisted by TPB Chief Operating Officer Margarita M Nograles.

“Our presence at ITB Berlin underscores our unwavering commitment to introducing an enhanced Philippine experience to the world and highlighting the unparalleled beauty of our vast natural resources while advocating sustainable tourism,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

In addition to showcasing the country’s various destinations and products, participating properties are expected to offer one-of-a-kind Philippine packages supporting sustainable and environmental initiatives.

“We recognise the importance of increasing tourism numbers and revenue, but it is also essential to strike a balance by offering experiences that benefit the long-term preservation of our culture and environment,” stated TPB chief operating officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles. “While we continue to promote our country globally, sustainability remains our guiding principle.”

The sustainability drive of the Philippines is highlighted by the City of Sipalay being nominated at the Green Destinations Top 100 Story Awards.

Sipalay’s “Lakbayon Project”, an initiative by the Sipalay City Council for women and the Sipalay City government that led to the transformation of Poblacion Beach from a former wasteland to a cleaner beach with a conservation area for sea turtles and a mangrove forest, is expected to take home an award during a ceremony that will be held during the second day of ITB Berlin.

ITB Berlin, known as the world’s largest tourism trade fair, is taking place from 5 to 7 March at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds and is expected to welcome 24,000 attendees.