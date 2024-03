THAI announces Summer Flight Schedule

BANGKOK, 21 March 2021: Thai Airways International (THAI) confirms it will schedule flights to 61 destinations worldwide during the summer timetable from 31 March to 26 October 2024, focusing on two new destinations — Milan and Oslo — a substantial increase in direct flights to Europe and almost returning to pre-Covid frequencies for destinations in China.

Intercontinental routes

1. Bangkok – Munich: daily.

2. Bangkok – Frankfurt: twice daily.

3. Bangkok – Istanbul: daily.

4. Bangkok – Stockholm: daily.

5. Bangkok – Copenhagen: daily.

6. Bangkok – Zurich: daily.

7. Bangkok – Paris: daily.

8. Bangkok – London: twice daily.

9. Bangkok – Oslo*: daily (*starting 1 July 2024).

10. Bangkok – Milan*: daily (*starting 1 July 2024).

11. Bangkok – Melbourne: twice daily flights.

12. Bangkok – Sydney: twice daily.

13. Bangkok – Perth: daily.

Regional routes

1. Bangkok – Sapporo*: daily (*adjusts to triple weekly flights from 1 May 2024, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday).

2. Bangkok Tokyo (Narita): triple daily.

3. Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda): twice daily.

4. Bangkok – Nagoya: daily.

5. Bangkok – Osaka: twice daily.

6. Bangkok – Fukuoka: daily.

7. Bangkok – Manila: twice daily.

8. Bangkok – Seoul: triple daily.

9. Bangkok – Taipei: triple daily.

10. Bangkok – Kaohsiung: daily.

11. Bangkok – Hong Kong: four flights daily.

12. Bangkok – Beijing*: daily (*increases to 10 flights per week from 2 July 2024)

13. Bangkok – Shanghai*: daily (*increases to 11 flights per week from 2 July 2024)

14. Bangkok – Guangzhou: daily.

15. Bangkok – Chengdu: daily.

16. Bangkok – Kunming: daily.

17. Bangkok – Phnom Penh: twice daily.

18. Bangkok – Vientiane: twice daily.

19. Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh: twice daily.

20. Bangkok – Hanoi: twice daily.

21. Bangkok – Singapore: 35 flights weekly.

22. Bangkok – Jakarta: twice daily.

23. Bangkok – Denpasar: daily.

24. Bangkok – Penang: daily.

25. Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur: twice daily.

26. Bangkok – Yangon: twice daily.

27. Bangkok – Ahmedabad: daily.

28. Bangkok – Mumbai: 11 flights weekly.

29. Bangkok – Delhi: 22 flights weekly.

30. Bangkok – Bengaluru: daily.

31. Bangkok – Kochi*: triple weekly flights every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday *starting 2 April 2024.

32. Bangkok – Hyderabad: daily.

33. Bangkok – Chennai: daily.

34. Bangkok – Kolkata: daily.

35. Bangkok – Dhaka: twice daily.

36. Bangkok – Kathmandu: twice daily.

37. Bangkok – Lahore: five flights weekly every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (*increases to six flights weekly every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 15 April 2024).

38. Bangkok – Islamabad: four flights weekly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

39. Bangkok – Colombo: daily.

40. Bangkok Karachi: five flights weekly every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Domestic routes

1. Bangkok – Chiang Mai: 35 flights weekly.

2. Bangkok – Chiang Rai: triple daily.

3. Bangkok – Khon Kaen: four flights daily.

4. Bangkok – Udon Thani: triple daily.

5. Bangkok – Ubon Ratchathani: twice daily.

6. Bangkok – Krabi: twice daily.

7. Bangkok – Had Yai: triple daily.

8. Bangkok – Phuket: nine flights daily.