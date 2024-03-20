PATTAYA, 21 March 2024: The Royal Cliff Egg Treasure Hunt is open to families. Participants compete to unravel a riddle and search for hidden eggs throughout the resort.

The winning family will receive an amazing gift, and every participant will also receive goodies from the hotel. The Easter weekend holiday begins on Friday, March 29, and ends on Monday, April 1.

The treasure hunt activity will convene on Sunday, 31 March, at 1000. The price for joining is THB350 net per team for in-house guests and THB 500 net for outside guests, with at least one child below 12 years old and a maximum of four people in each team.

The hotel group will also organise more activities at Funtasea—Kids World, such as Egg Decorating, Towel Bunny Crafts, and Easter Bunny Bowling, with the following packages available.

Date: Sunday, 31 March 2024

Time: 0900 – 1230 and 1330 – 1700

Venue: Funtasea – Kids World, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel Pattaya

Package A for In-house guests at THB350 per child/adult:

Two Easter activities, two games and one hour of playtime.

Package B for outside guests at THB400 per child/adult:

Two Easter activities, two games and one hour of playtime.

For more information or to book your place, contact Funtasea – Kids World via; Email: [email protected]

Tel: (+66) 38-250421 ext. 2064

Line ID: @Royalcliff

Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalcliff

Website: https://www.royalcliff.com/news/easter-wonderland/