MH headlines expansion at MATTA Fair

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 March 2024: Malaysia Airlines will resume flights from its home base in Kuala Lumpur to Chiang Mai and the Maldives and add a new destination, Danang, Vietnam, to its network in the third quarter of this year.

It will also launch a modernised fleet of A330neos with the scheduled delivery starting in Q3 2024.

Photo credit: Malaysia Airlines. MATTA Fair new seat demo.

The airline posted the news on its Facebook page and officially announced details of the new flights on Friday during the opening of the MATTA Fair in Kuala Lumpur.

The airline unveiled its new A330neo Business and Economy Class seats during the MATTA Fair from 22 to 24 March. The new cabin configuration will feature Collins Aerospace Elevation business class seats with individual privacy doors and wireless charging and Recaro CL3810 economy class seats for enhanced comfort. Delivery of the modernised fleet of A330neos is scheduled to begin in Q3 2024.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines spotlighted discounted fare deals for the three new regional destinations at the three-day national travel fair, which closed on Sunday evening, 24 March 2024.

Malaysia Airlines will return to Chiang Mai, a city in northern Thailand, on 15 August, offering five flights weekly using a Boeing 737-800. The airline closed the route in August 2001

Daily flights will resume to the Maldives on 1 August using the 737-800. It dropped the route in 2015

Danang is a new destination. Daily flights from Kuala Lumpur using a Boeing 737-800 will launch on 24 September.

Kuala Lumpur-Chiang Mai

Five flights weekly

Flight MH772 will depart Kuala Lumpur at 0950 and arrive in Chiang Mai at 1140 on Monday, Friday, and Sunday.

Flight MH772 will depart Kuala Lumpur at 1150 and arrive in Chiang Mai at 1350. Thursday and Saturday.

Flight MH773 will depart Chiang Mai at 1235 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 1635. Monday, Friday and Sunday

Flight MH773 will depart Chiang Mai at 1440 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 1840. Thursday and Saturday

Kuala Lumpur-Male

Daily

Flight MH485 will depart Kuala Lumpur at 1010 and arrive in Male at 1125.

Flight MH484 will depart Male at 1230 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 2010.

Kuala Lumpur-Danang

Daily

Flight MH748 will depart Kuala Lumpur at 0845 and arrive in Danang at 1025. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Flight MH748 will depart Kuala Lumpur at 1200 and arrive in Danang at 1340. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flight MH749 will depart from Danang at 1125 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 1520. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Flight MH749 will depart Danang at 1440 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 1835. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.