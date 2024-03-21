MATTA Fair sets out sustainable stall

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 March 2024: MATTA Fair March 2024 unveils its Sustainable Tourism booth on the foyer Level 1 at MITEC Kuala Lumpur, highlighting innovative initiatives fostering sustainable practices in the tourism industry.

Central to this endeavour is the launch of the Green Circle Initiative, a collaborative effort involving key stakeholders from various sectors, including Climate Governance Malaysia, MAG, RHB, MDEC, government agencies at both federal and state levels, MAH, MACEOS, and MATTA members. This initiative aims to empower local tourism stakeholders with the necessary tools and resources to advance sustainability goals, raise awareness among industry stakeholders and the public, contribute to policy-making, and support the industry through various CSR programs.

From left to right standing: Lau Ching Fong – Acting Director of Perak State Parks Corporation, Cik Nurmalis – CEO of Tourism Perak, Nigel Wong – MATTA President, Datuk Ada Poon – Group MD of Amleisure Group, Pn Khuzaimah Binti Jamaluddin – Promotion Manager of Tourism Selangor, Asst Prof Norzalifa – Founder of Jungle School Gombak.

In addition to the Green Circle initiative, MATTA collaborates with British wildlife artist Rachel Gray, AmLeisure Group, Tourism Perak, and Tourism Selangor to implement projects geared towards conserving natural assets and enhancing local community livelihoods. Through these partnerships, MATTA is committed to developing more sustainable ways of conserving our natural environment while improving local communities’ well-being.

“We are thrilled to showcase our Sustainable Tourism initiatives at MATTA Fair March 2024,” said MATTA president Nigel Wong. “By collaborating with industry partners and stakeholders, we aim to drive positive change within the tourism sector and contribute to a more sustainable future for our nation.”

In Perak, MATTA is working with Perak State Parks Corporation at Royal Belum State Park. It is the second largest Protected Area in Peninsular Malaysia and a biodiversity hotspot with many iconic wildlife, including the Malayan tiger.

“The critically endangered Malayan tiger is the focus species in our conservation efforts, a commitment demonstrated through the achievement of Conservation Assured—Tiger Standards accreditation last year. About 1,000 Jahai indigenous people live in the park. Apart from research and protection, local community and tourism are integral components in conserving tigers holistically. Through cooperation with MATTA, we hope to bridge local community, tourism, and conservation in protecting our natural heritage,” said Lau Ching Fong, the Acting Director of Perak State Parks Corporation.

“Tourism Selangor is committed to sustainable tourism at MATTA Fair 2024. Join us to learn about initiatives like the Jungle School Gombak, which are empowering Indigenous communities and promoting rainforest sustainability. Discover our community-based tourism efforts at MATTA Fair 2024, including the Selangor Community Hosts Programme. With 22 hosts appointed across nine districts since 2018, we’re boosting local engagement and economic growth,” said Tourism Selangor promotion manager Khuzaimah Jamaluddin

She added: “Tourism Selangor aims for UNESCO recognition by 2027 as the Gombak Hulu Langat Geopark’s management body. With 31 geoparks listed, we’re dedicated to preserving natural heritage and promoting sustainable tourism. Also, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam, known for their agrotourism segmentation and luscious paddy fields, will also be the main attractions at the MATTA Fair this time.”

Visitors to the Sustainable Tourism booth can expect to learn about the various projects and initiatives spearheaded by MATTA and its partners and engage in interactive activities and discussions to promote sustainability within the tourism industry.

They will also get to purchase limited edition tee shirts with Rachel’s artwork, which will go towards funding sustainable tourism initiatives in the states of Perak and Selangor.

The MATTA Fair offers free admission and is open from 1000 to 2100 for three days, from Friday, 22 March 2024, to Sunday, 24 March 2024.

At this MATTA Fair, MATTA, together with MITEC, prioritises the convenience of Muslim visitors and exhibitors by offering dedicated F&B facilities and services for “berbuka puasa” at various locations throughout the venue and dedicated prayer halls in Hall 5. Muslim visitors to the Fair can rest assured that their needs are met during Ramadhan.

