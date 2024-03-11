IndiGo expands domestic routes

SINGAPORE, 12 March 2024: IndiGo has announced new direct flights between Chandigarh and Dharamshala, effective 2 April 2024.

The airline schedules three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The new domestic route will serve both leisure and business travellers.

Photo credit: IndiGo. Welcome to Dharamshala.

IndiGo head of global sales Vinay Malhotra said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of direct flights between Chandigarh and Dharamshala, which will significantly reduce the travel time between the two cities with added convenience. These new flights would also offer customers from Dharamshala easy accessibility to key national and international destinations via Chandigarh.”

Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab and Haryana, is a beautiful city known for its modern architecture and urban planning. The city has several tourist attractions, such as the Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake, and the Capitol Complex.

Dharamshala, located in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, is a serene hill station known for its breathtaking views of the Himalayas. It is home to the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile,

making it a popular destination for spiritual seekers. With its pleasant weather, lush greenery, and rich cultural heritage, Dharamshala offers a distinct travel experience.