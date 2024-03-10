SINGAPORE, 11 March 2024: Emirates has signed MoUs with Icelandair and travel technology and ticketing specialist W2 and AirBlackBox (ABB) by GO7 to develop deeper commercial cooperation.

The move comes as the airlines look to leverage each other’s networks and use modern tools for more efficient combined air and rail ticket connections.

Both MoUs will set the framework for establishing potential codeshare cooperations across the networks of each respective airline and expanding intermodal programmes offered by virtual interlines across the Emirates network.

Emirates Airline deputy president and chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said: “We are pleased to deepen our partnerships with Icelandair and GO7. Their networks and intermodal capabilities complement our European presence, providing an array of connections for our customers to simplify their journeys. Together, we will open up new travel opportunities and more choices for customers travelling across Europe. We believe these partnerships will bring real benefits to our customers and business, and we’re taking positive steps towards further strengthening our relationships.”

GO7

Emirates has partnered with travel technology and ticketing specialist GO7 to work on a holistic airline distribution approach, enabling Emirates to offer combined interline and rail tickets to worldwide destinations through Emirates’ direct and indirect channels outside of the traditional booking ecosystem.

Icelandair

Emirates and Icelandair are working towards expanding their existing interline partnership into a reciprocal codeshare agreement. The planned codeshare will provide travellers connecting to Emirates gateways in Europe with convenient access to Reykjavik (REK). Emirates will initially place its “EK” marketed code on best connecting Icelandair flights. Icelandair will place its code on flights operated between various gateways in Europe, Dubai, and beyond to the airline’s extensive network. A full roster of destinations will be communicated at a later stage. Once the codeshare is fully activated, customers will benefit from single-ticket travel with competitive fares and one-stop baggage check-in to various destinations.

Once the necessary government and regulatory approvals are obtained, the codeshare flights will progressively be made available to customers across online and travel agency platforms.

For more information and to make bookings visit: www.emirates.com.