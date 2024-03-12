AirAsia restarts Pattaya flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 13 March 2024: AirAsia Malaysia (AK) has announced it will resume services between Kuala Lumpur and Pattaya, Thailand, offering three weekly flights commencing 17 June 2024.

The reinstatement of the route to Pattaya (U-Tapao) marks the airline’s ninth direct route to Thailand from Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Penang post-pandemic, after Bangkok (Don Mueang International Airport), Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport), Krabi, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Hat Yai.

As Thailand’s eighth largest city, Pattaya is a popular tourism destination for both domestic and international travellers. In 2019, AirAsia flew over 60,000 travellers between Kuala Lumpur and Pattaya.

AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam said: “We are pleased to announce the resumption of services to the East Coast of the Gulf of Thailand, providing the only direct connectivity from Kuala Lumpur to the city. This addition to our vast network in Thailand underscores our continued commitment to making travel more accessible to second-tier cities such as Pattaya. With approximately 2.7 million guests flying from Malaysia to Thailand throughout 2023, we firmly believe that the return of this popular route will boost the number of travellers to and from Thailand this year.”

To celebrate the restart of flights to Pattaya (U-Tapao), the airline sells a one-way fare at MYR99 from Kuala Lumpur and THB990* all-in one-way from Pattaya to Kuala Lumpur until 24 March for the travel from 17 June 2024 to 16 June 2025.

The promotional fares are available for booking on airasia.com and the AirAsia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp).

Flight schedules from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Pattaya – U-Tapao (UTP):