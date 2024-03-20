FCM expands events role

SINGAPORE, 21 March 2024: FCM Meetings & Events, a Flight Centre Travel Group division, has launched a brand-new technology that delivers a booking solution for meetings and group hotel lodging within the MICE industry.

The new FCM Venue Finder, powered by Hubli, includes over 200,000 spaces worldwide with fast and easy online booking. It also offers sustainability solutions with contracting and cost controls.

It follows the recent landmark announcement detailing the global expansion of the M&E business, with JingWen Wong moving into the role of FCM Meetings & Events Leader in Southeast Asia and Greater China to oversee lofty ambitions for an industry sector that is set to boom in 2024.

Events, event travel, and meetings are leading the business travel bounce back globally. Recent research shows that the MICE market size, in terms of revenue, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030 to reach USD1563.3 billion by 2030.

“We believe the meetings, events, conferences, and event travel markets are ripe for disruption worldwide – this is an important step in ensuring we have best-in-class technology and experienced professionals to deliver for a flourishing travel market sector,” Wong said.

“It’s clear the demand for in-person connections continues to increase, with recent data showing conferences and events being one of the top two reasons for travel among both business owners and decision-makers. The passion and engagement we’re seeing are very encouraging.

“We’re experiencing and anticipating a steady annual growth rate of demand at 12 per cent year on year for in-person meetings, which means we have some exciting opportunities coming our way.”

Wong said the new FCM Venue Finder platform was user-friendly and effortlessly delivered seamless venue sourcing, event management bookings, innovative sustainability solutions, and cost control to simplify the dynamic MICE world.

“This easy-to-navigate platform gives people fast, real-time access to venue availability and bookings and allows you to select from a global inventory of over 200,000 spaces, including hotels and unique venues,” she said.