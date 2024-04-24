Tripadvisor honours World’s top hotels

SINGAPORE, 25 April 2024: Tripadvisor unveiled its annual Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels Awards, celebrating this year’s highest-rated hotels based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Leading the pack, achieving the No. 1 Top Hotel in the World, is Brazil’s Hotel Colline de France, a boutique hotel renowned for its personalised service and French elegance in the middle of the mountain town of Gramado.

Six out of the top 10 hotels worldwide are in Asia — Two in Vietnam (Hoi An and Hanoi), two in Bali, Indonesia and two in the Maldives. The other four are in the Americas — Brazil, Cuba and Mexico.

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards is determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings specific to each subcategory posted on Tripadvisor over the 12 months from 1 January 2023 through 31 December 2023.

Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best hotels are among the top 1% of 1.6 million hotel listings on Tripadvisor. The 34-suite Hotel Colline de France has been ranked in the top five for three consecutive years, boasting more than 4,000 five-star bubble reviews.

Following the 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best Destinations and Best Beaches, announced in January and February, respectively, the 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards are part of Tripadvisor’s larger Travelers’ Choice Award umbrella, shining a light on travellers’ favourite experiences around the World. This year, pet-friendly, sustainable, and wellness hotels are the newest subcategories introduced.

“Our Best of the Best Hotels are marvels, acclaimed by thousands of travellers for their remarkable service, stunning design, and wealth of amenities that redefine what it means to have an exceptional hotel experience,” said Tripadvisor vice president & general manager hotels, Dan Mitchell.

Top Hotels in the World

