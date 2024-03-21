Etihad reports strong February

ABU DHABI, UAE, 22 March 2024: Etihad Airways welcomed more than 1.4 million passengers onboard in February and saw its average load factor reach 89%, according to the airline’s latest traffic statistics.

“In February 2024, we saw a 46% year-on-year growth in customer numbers as we continue our growth strategy,” said Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves.

“Our year-to-date (YTD) passenger figures, at 2.9 million, are 40% higher than in February 2023. February was a busy month; we strengthened our fleet, welcoming three new 787-9s, a move that is aligned with our network expansion strategy of adding new destinations and expanding frequencies into key markets.

“We also announced two new routes that will begin this year: to Antalya, Turkey, and Jaipur, India. The latter represents our 11th nonstop connection between Abu Dhabi and the Indian Subcontinent.”

Meanwhile, AeroRoutes, a timetable and airline schedules specialist channel, confirms in its latest update that Etihad Airways will increase flights on its Abu Dhabi-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi route from mid-June 2024. The airline will add its 18th weekly flight, effective 17 June 2024, operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

EY404 AUH1025 – 2000BKK 789 Daily

EY406 AUH1450 – 0025+1BKK 789 Tue, Thu and Sat

EY406 AUH1450 – 0025+1BKK 781 Mon

EY408 AUH2215 – 0750+1BKK 781 Daily

EY407 BKK0235 – 0600AUH 789 Wed, Fri, Sun

EY407 BKK0235 – 0600AUH 781 Tue

EY405 BKK0915 – 1240AUH 781 Daily

EY409 BKK2125 – 0050+1AUH 789 Daily