Etihad Airways adds two new destinations

ABU DHABI, UAE, 13 March 2024: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced substantial updates to its summer schedule.

The expansion focuses on introducing two new destinations and increasing frequencies on existing routes to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global connector.

Photo credit: Etihad.

The airline will broaden its reach by launching flights to two new destinations. Beginning 15 June, Etihad will operate three seasonal weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Antalya (AYT), Turkey. Operations will start a day later, on 16 June, with four weekly flights to Jaipur (JAI), India.

“As we move forward, our enhanced summer schedule marks an important step in our growth strategy, offering our guests additional flexibility and choice,” said Etihad Airways chief revenue and commercial officer Arik De. “With the flight expansion and the extension of our network, we are elevating Abu Dhabi’s global links and warmly welcoming more travellers to immerse themselves in our emirate’s rich history and dynamic culture. This includes the exceptional experience awaiting them at Zayed International Airport – Terminal A, our new home, which redefines the benchmarks for travel comfort and service excellence.”

Antalya, situated on the Turkish Riviera, captivates visitors with its amazing blend of history, natural beauty, and modern allure.

Meanwhile, Jaipur, the vibrant capital of Rajasthan in India, blends tradition and modernity. Known as the “Pink City” for its distinctive rose-hued architecture, Jaipur exudes a rich cultural heritage and boasts amazing palaces, such as the Hawa Mahal and City Palace.

More flights

Etihad will increase its flights to several key destinations starting 15 June. Three more weekly flights will serve Thiruvananthapuram (India) and Amman (Jordan), giving the cities 10 and 14 weekly flights, respectively. Additional services include three more flights to Cairo, giving the route 24 flights, Karachi increasing to 17, and Colombo increasing to 20 weekly flights.

The latest expansion contributes to an overall 33% increase in Etihad’s weekly flights, growing from 635 last summer to 847 in 2024. It also extends Etihad’s reach from 65 to 75 destinations, significantly enhancing worldwide connectivity.

Significantly, adding Jaipur increases Etihad’s Indian gateway cities to 11. This expansion underscores Etihad’s commitment to the Indian market and further strengthens the cultural and economic ties between India and the UAE.

The updated schedule and the new routes will ensure passengers benefit from greater connectivity, a broader range of travel options, and the opportunity to experience customer-focused services at the newly inaugurated Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Abu Dhabi.