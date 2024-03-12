SalamAir restarts flights to summer destinations

SINGAPORE, 13 March 2024: SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost airline based in Muscat, will restart flights to two of its most sought-after summer destinations, Baku in Azerbaijan and Almaty in Kazakhstan.

The airline served the two destinations during the summer of 2023 and has confirmed that, due to travel demand, flights will restart for the summer peak months.

Last year saw unprecedented demand for Baku and Almaty, with travellers seeking unique and vibrant experiences. The decision to restart services to these destinations is a testament to their popularity and a response to the consistently high seat factor of 85% and 87% recorded last year.

“We are thrilled to announce the reopening of Baku and Almaty due to popular demand,” said SalamAir acting CEO Ahmed Al Shidhani. “The overwhelming response from our customers last year has motivated us to bring back these fantastic summer destinations. We are confident that travellers will continue to be captivated by the unique experiences Baku and Almaty offer.”

SalamAir will schedule two flights weekly starting 16 June to Baku and 18 June to Almaty.

About Almaty

Nestled in the picturesque foothills of the Trans-Ili Alatau mountains, Almaty captivates visitors with its stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. As the largest city in Kazakhstan, Almaty seamlessly blends modernity with tradition, boasting vibrant markets, ornate mosques, and bustling city squares. From exploring the historic Zenkov Cathedral to indulging in traditional Kazakh cuisine at local eateries, Almaty offers many experiences for travellers seeking to immerse themselves in Central Asian charm.

About Baku

Situated on the shores of the Caspian Sea, Baku beckons with its blend of ancient history and modern sophistication. As the vibrant capital of Azerbaijan, Baku boasts a skyline adorned with futuristic skyscrapers juxtaposed against historic landmarks like the UNESCO-listed Old City. Wander through the narrow cobblestone streets of Icherisheher to discover centuries-old palaces, mosques, and caravanserais, or immerse yourself in the city’s thriving arts scene at the iconic Heydar Aliyev Centre.